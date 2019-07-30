Dave Allen reveals plans to continue boxing following David Price loss

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Dave Allen has indicated he will continue boxing following his 10th round knockout loss to David Price at the O2 Arena in London on July 20.

Allen was hospitalised after the loss and tweeted that he was “now probably done” but now says he “fully intends” to return to the ring pending the results of an “overall, proper, thorough medical check”.

Allen confirmed the initial scans were all-clear, adding: “As they always have been”.

“I’ve been at a lower ebb than this – I’ve had worse defeats, and harder defeats. So I’ll prove everyone wrong again,” Allen told Sky Sports. “I’m back to where I was this time last year. I turned that around, and I will do it again.

“Boxing keeps me on the straight and narrow. It keeps me out of trouble. Without boxing my health could be in a worse place.”

The likeable 27-year-old from Doncaster has now lost five fights – to Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz, Lenroy Thomas, Tony Yoka and Price.

“If I come back it must be in the right fights against the right opponents,” he said. “You won’t see me in with 6’9” giants again!

“I know what I am. I take one to give one. But against 6’9” fighters I take 10 to give one.

“If I’m matched correctly I can be in exciting fights, and that is the plan, if I come back.

“I can make a dent at a certain level. I would love to win a British championship. At times I had ambitions of going further than that. But I have to lower those ambitions. I still want to be British champion and, if I come back, I will work towards a shot at that title.”

Allen praised Price, who has also lost five times, for his dominant win.

“He was exceptional, but I was made for him. It was proved that my style worked perfectly for him,” he said.

“He was well-conditioned – we had never seen him do 10 rounds at a decent pace. He used a jab for the first time in goodness knows how long.

“I expected a David Price who pawed with the left hand and got tired after three rounds. But I got a hard jab to the face and, after seven rounds, he got stronger.

“He can really punch. He is really powerful.

“Who knows where he can go? Maybe he will fulfil the potential that he had all those years ago. I really hope he kicks on and achieves just a little bit of his potential.”