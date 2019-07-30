Jarrell Miller tells Eddie Hearn what he thinks about Dillian Whyte

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jarrell Miller reached out to him in the wake of Dillian Whyte’s positive drug test last week.

Whyte was cleared to face Oscar Rivas on July 20 after metabolites of anabolic steroid dianabol were detected in his system three days earlier.

Miller was scheduled to face Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles in New York on June 1 before the fight was scrapped after the Brooklyn banger tested positive to three separate banned substances.

Hearn insists the two situations are different.

“Big Baby Miller text me, ‘Oh I see you’re backing Dillian Whyte’,” said Hearn. “I’m not ‘backing’ Dillian Whyte, we followed a process, we followed the rules. He was asked to attend a hearing, which he did, and he was cleared at that hearing.

“It wasn’t swept under the carpet, it wasn’t a promoter saying, ‘Let’s try and do this.’

“There was a hearing, if you have a problem with that hearing, speak to the national UKAD government agency or whatever. The British Boxing Board of Control approved him to fight, he fought.”

On Saturday night Hearn discussed the Whyte situation during the boxing broadcast on DAZN.

“What I can tell you, is that both fighters, as in the majority of our fights, underwent full VADA testing, which Dillian Whyte paid for – $30,000, $40,000, and UKAD testing as well, which is a testing government agency employed by the British Boxing Board of Control,” he said.

“Dillian Whyte was asked to provide information at a hearing prior to the fight regarding the UKAD anti-doping test that he took. He presented all his results, mainly from his VADA testing. He was 100% cleared to fight and take part in the contest, therefore he’s licensed by the BBBofC, therefore myself who has a contract with both fighters, he’s approved to fight.

“There is an ongoing issue which is confidential between Whyte and the (UKAD) Board, which you will hear about very soon. A lot of facts that have been reported aren’t true, but there was a hearing before that fight where they heard all the evidence and cleared Dillian Whyte to box in that event.”

Hearn also responded to claim he should have advised the Rivas camp of the drug test result before the fight.

“Catch 22. After the event, very easy to say yes, but what are you going to do when a fighter’s cleared? Tell the opponent there was a hearing, the fighter’s cleared and it’s OK. One, that’s messing with his head. Two, it gives him grounds after the event to start talking about this guy who had a hearing and was cleared from the hearing,” he continued.

“So I get the comments in that respect, but as far as I’m concerned, legally in terms of the route that was taken, he had a hearing, he was cleared, he was licensed by the commission and the event took place.

“What happens from here, I guess there is some uncertainty, but with Dillian Whyte, he’s guilty until proven innocent in this case, especially with social media these days, so we’ll see how it plays out.

“He’s now working very hard with his lawyers to clear his name. Pre-bout hearing, evidence given, cleared by the UKAD, by the commission, no reason he shouldn’t fight in that respect. You’ll make your own mind up as the evidence unfolds.”