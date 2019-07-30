MTK Global announces ‘Golden Contract’ tournament

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

MTK Global have announced a new boxing tournament featuring titleholders and world-ranked stars from all over the world.

The ‘Golden Contract’ tournament will take place at featherweight, super-lightweight and light-heavyweight with eight fighters in each category competing for huge prizes with the ultimate reward being a lucrative contract with one of the world’s leading promoters.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

See Also

In an interesting twist, the fighters will not know their opponents until fight week when the draws are announced. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.

“This is a landmark announcement for the company, for the boxers participating, and for the boxing fans. We have no doubt the ‘Golden Contract’ series will capture everyone’s imagination,” said MTK Global president Bob Yalen.

“We’ve all seen the success of similar competitions over the years but this takes things a step further with its layered reward system and the big incentives offers.

“The fans are already sure to win because the big names and fast-emerging elite prospects will be throwing everything at trying to win these tournaments – not just for the immediate rewards, but for the future opportunities presented as well. Action is guaranteed throughout the course of the tournaments.

“MTK Global is proud to provide this unique programming to its US broadcast outlet Top Rank on ESPN+ and is also already in talks with British and European broadcast partners.”

Professional development coordinator of MTK Global Jamie Conlan added: “This is fantastic news for all concerned.

“The major statements just keep on coming and we believe these tournaments can become a mainstay of boxing in the future.

“When you think about it, this format ensures everyone gets what they want. The fighters are booked in for a period of activity, the promoters can assess who the main men are and the fans get to watch all the entertainment unfold.

“I now can’t wait to see which fighters make the final cut and line up for the quarter-finals.”

It is anticipated that three quarterfinals fight nights will take place in October/November, with three semi-finals fight nights in February/March and the all-important finals to be staged in May/June.

Stay tuned for the announcements of which fighters will compete in the tournaments.