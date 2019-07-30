Regis Prograis: “Josh Taylor would knock Jose Carlos Ramirez the f**k out”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis 24-0 (20) has given his take on last weekend’s Maurice Hooker versus Jose Carlos Ramirez fight and delivered an ominous warning to others in the division.

Ramirez claimed the WBO 140-pound title by sixth-round knockout at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

Southpaw Prograis, 30, is set to face fellow undefeated lefty and IBF champion Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) in October.

“Josh Taylor would knock Ramirez the f**k out,” Prograis said to iFL TV. “I guarantee. Josh Taylor would smoke him. It was a great fight. It was an entertaining fight.

“They beat the s**t out of each other just like I said. Who beat the s–t out of me? Whoever beat the s**t out of me? I’ve had 24 fights with 20 knockouts, and I haven’t had a hard fight yet. Who even got close? Nobody even got close. I got Josh coming up.

“I’m not even worried about Ramirez. He’s got his belt. I’m happy for him. I’m going to deal with the Josh Taylor fight, and then I’m going to come back and f**k over Ramirez.

“The only person that went 12 rounds with me is Terry Flanagan. Look what I did to him. I smoked him bad. I f****d up my hand. No excuses, but I did f**k up my hand. That’s why I couldn’t land my left hand.

“One day I will prove I’m pound-for-pound. I’ve never been tested. I’ve never been close to being tested yet. Yeah, Josh Taylor will probably be my biggest test yet. But so far, I’m undefeated fighting former world champions, and world champions. I beat them. I be smoking all of them.”

Prograis admitted last weekend’s WBO title fight was an entertaining contest, but insisted Ramirez was still a level below the elite.

“It was a good fight,” said Prograis. “I felt they were going to beat the s**t out of each other, and that’s exactly what they did. Maurice Hooker’s whole thing is he stayed on the ropes.

“You can’t stay on the ropes against Ramirez. I know that, and I know he’s got power, and he throws the Mexican double left hook. I respect him, but at the same time I feel like I’m going to smoke him. I’ve been blowing people out. I seen the same thing with Ramirez that I’ve been seeing.

“He’s a Mexican fighter, and he’s a very, very tough Mexican fighter. He’s a flat-footed Mexican fighter. At the same time, he’s got a lot of stamina and he has a chin. So he’s going to get hit, but he’s going to go through it.

“He’s been hit by some big punchers, but I’m a big puncher and I’m accurate. At the same time, I’m a big 140 and at the same time, he’s not going to hit me. He’s not going to hit me with that stuff.”