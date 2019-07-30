USA Boxing Clinches 10 Medals on Final Day of Quarterfinals at 2019 Pan American Games

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team USA continued its winning ways with four more victories yesterday in the third and final day of quarterfinal bouts in Lima, Peru at the 2019 Pan American Games, clinching 10 medals for USA Boxing.

Lightweight Rashida Ellis (Lynn, Mass.) picked up the first win for Team USA by taking three of the five judges’ cards over Krisandy Rios of Venezuela to advance to the medal rounds in the first session of today, while teammate Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.) will have to wait another day to make his Pan American Games debut following a walkover win over Luis Arcon of Venezuela.

2017 World Championship silver medalists Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio) kicked off the second session of the day, facing hometown boxer Jorvi Farronan of Peru. Ragan kept his composure with a loud crowd cheering for his opponent to take all five judges’ cards to clinch his spot in tomorrow’s semifinals.

Ragan’s 2017 World Championship teammate and bronze medalists Troy Isley (Alexandria, Va.) closed out the day with a 3-2 victory over Jorge Vivas of Colombia. Isley’s win moved Team USA to 10 medals, their best performance since the 1983 Pan American Team that won 11 out of 12 medals.

Tomorrow’s semifinal sessions will be a busy day for Team USA, as all 10 boxers will compete in the two sessions, looking to improve their bronze medals to a silver or gold with winning performances.

Results

56 kg: Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio/USA, dec. over Jorvi Farronan/PER, 5-0

60 kg: Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass./USA, vs. Krisandy Rios/VEN, 3-2

64 kg: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va./USA, won by walkover over Luis Arcon/VEN, WO

75 kg: Troy Isley, Alexandria, Va./USA, dec. over Jorge Vivas/COL, 3-2

Semifinals Schedule

51 kg: Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas/USA, vs. I. Rojas Cardozo/VEN

56 kg: Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio/USA, vs. Lucas Alexander Fernandez/URU

57 kg: Yarisel Ramirez, Las Vegas, Nev./USA, vs. Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu/BRA

60 kg: Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass./USA, vs. B. Ferreira Soares/BRA

64 kg: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va./USA, vs. Michael Alexander/TTO

64 kg: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio/USA, vs. M. Moronta Hernand/DOM

69 kg: Delante Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio/USA, vs. Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo/CUB

75 kg: Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo. vs. Flavia Tereza Figueiredo/BRA

75 kg: Troy Isley, Alexandria, Va./USA, vs. Herbert Carvalho Da Conceic/BRA

91+ kg: Richard Torrez Jr., Tulare, Calif./USA, vs. Justiz Pero/CUB