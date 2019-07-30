WBC suspends Dillian Whyte following failed drug test

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte has been suspended as the WBC interim heavyweight titleholder and mandatory challenger full champion Deontay Wilder by the Mexican sanctioning body following his failed drug test.

Whyte is alleged to have failed a test before his 12-round points victory over Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on July 20.

The fight was sanctioned for the WBC interim heavyweight championship with the winner becoming the mandatory contender for Wilder’s crown.

A statement from the WBC read: “A Sample UKAD collected from Mr. Dillian Whyte in relation with his bout against Oscar Rivas yielded an adverse finding.

“In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC’s recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger of the division.

“The WBC has notified Mr. Whyte and his team of the WBC’s suspension and that it will afford Mr. Whyte the opportunity to present its position to the WBC at an investigative hearing which will take place at a place and time to be announced in the near future.

“Throughout its investigation and hearing, the WBC will afford Mr. Whyte and his team the opportunity to present any available information and materials, and any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate.”

Last week Whyte said: “I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

“I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can’t talk about it for good legal reasons. I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square.”