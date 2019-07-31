Anthony Joshua lost because of nerves claims top British trainer

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Anthony Joshua defeated Dillian Whyte in his fifteenth bout, a rivalry that was temporary settled inside the ring when Joshua went on to win the fight by TKO.

Four fights later he fought and beat a phenomenal champion in Wladimir Klitschko before going on to defeat Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin.

In Joshua’s last fight he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr – a replacement for Jarrell Miller who failed a drugs test.

Joshua has fought some really good fighters and the above names don’t include the likes of Eric Molina, Dominic Breazeale, Charles Martin, Gary Cornish, Michael Sprott, Matt Skelton and Kevin Johnson.

Joshua is a megastar and every one of his fights is sold out in the best arenas in UK. Joshua has to deal daily with high expectations and the pressure that comes with being world champion. The PPV fighter’s surprising loss to Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr shocked the boxing world and many have been pointing fingers and coming up with reasons for the defeat.

Boxing trainer and promoter Dave Coldwell shares his view:

“I didn’t think he was ill or this has gone off, all these theories that everybody is coming out with. I didn’t think nothing like that, I just thought he’s nervous, he’s really on edge.”

“He’s only human. We have this thing about heavyweight champions, 6ft 6 body sculpted, but bottom line is he’s human, he has emotions.

“He has got a lot of pressure on his shoulders; he’s basically been carrying the sport. It is what it is, we’ll never know because only he knows, perhaps even his team might not know.

“I’ve had it where a fighter has not told what issues are going on in his head, so even his team might not know.”

In other news, the WBC have suspended Dillian Whyte after his recent failed drugs test.