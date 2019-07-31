Bob Arum calls for Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather rematch, makes prediction

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum believes Manny Pacquiao would have the measure of Floyd Mayweather if a rematch came to fruition.

In 2015 Mayweather outpointed Pacquiao in a big money fight and there has been calls from the Filipino’s camp for a rematch ever since.

Pacquiao claimed the WBA welterweight championship with a split decision over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on July 20. Mayweather was at ringside for the fight.

In the wake of the fight the duo have engaged in a war of words on social media with some pundits believing the banter is designed to drive up interest in a return bout.

It’s a fight that veteran promoter Arum believes makes perfect sense from a business standpoint.

“If that fight happens, then it’s probably worth it to do, because that would be a big, big, big fight,” Arum told Fighthub.

“Manny Pacquiao would win now.”

The 40-year-old Pacquiao rolled back the clock to defeat Thurman, dropping him in the first round and dominating large sections of the fight. It was the Filipino senator’s third win in a row after his ill-fated trip to Brisbane, Australia two years ago when he was outpointed by Jeff Horn.

If the rematch with Mayweather can’t be made, Arum reckons Pacquiao would be well advised to hang up the gloves.

“He got the win [against Keith Thurman]. He went out on a big note,” Arum said.

“I would recommend that this is the time for him to hang it up. But listen, he makes his own choices.”

Pacquiao taunted Mayweather on social media immediately after his victory over Thurman, posting: “@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? If you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2.”