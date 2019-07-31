Deontay Wilder planning “dynamic” knockout of Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is planning to deliver a “dynamic” knockout of Tyson Fury when the pair meet in a rematch in the new year.

Wilder and Fury fought to a disputed draw in Los Angeles last December that most pundits believed Fury won.

The undefeated American power-puncher will need to get past Luis Ortiz in November first, who he had previously knocked out in 10 rounds in March last year.

“We move onto Ortiz first and, after I whup Ortiz in a great fashion and a quicker fashion, I will come back and get old Tyson Fury, and knock him out in dynamic fashion,” Wilder said to Sky Sports.

In his first fight with Fury, Wilder overcame an early points deficit to drop the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ in the ninth round and against in the 12th. The pair of knockdowns saved Wilder from certain defeat with the judges scoring the bout 113-113, 115-111 and 112-114.

Wilder still has dreams of unifying all four of the major sanctioning body titles but will need to wait for the rematch between IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championship Andy Ruiz Jr and former unified champion Anthony Joshua to take place later this year.

“My time? It will come,” Wilder said. “I will be unified and undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“I spoke it, I believe it, and I shall receive it.”

Wilder previously shared his thoughts on Joshua: “It is not over for Anthony. Just because you lose, it doesn’t mean it’s over. Even if he loses the rematch, which I feel he will.

“I don’t think he knows how he lost. He was knocked down four times. He gave up, in my opinion. I wasn’t surprised [by the result].

“I was happy for Andy, for where the guy came from. Like a lot of us fighters, he was looking for the lottery tickets.

“He said: ‘mama, we ain’t got to struggle any more’.

“That touched me because we all come from some type of place. We are all trying to support our families. We are all looking for the meal ticket.

“To do that when everyone was against him is amazing.

“It was an upset for the champion, but it is good for the sport.”