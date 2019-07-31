Hughie Fury versus Alexander Povetkin added to Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell card

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury 23-2 (13) will clash with Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 34-2 (24) at the O2 Arena in London on August 31 on the undercard of the lightweight championship fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell.

The card will be televised on ESPN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Fury dropped a 12-round decision to then-WBO titleholder Joseph Parker in 2017. His only other loss was on point to Kubrat Pulev in Bulgaria last October and has won two fights by stoppage since.

See Also

“I’m over the moon with this news,” said the 24-year-old Fury. “I can’t wait. These are the kind of fights I want to be in. Matchroom can get me these big names, and I’m just really looking forward to it. Povetkin is a dangerous man. He’s not been where he’s been for nothing. It’s a very serious fight, but I’m confident of getting the win on the night.

“This fight here represents a massive opportunity. As soon as it was suggested, I said ‘yes.’ Povetkin is a completely different level to my last fight and I believe his style will compliment mine.”

The 39-year-old Povetkin has been a leading contender for almost a decade. In his last fight in September, Povetkin put up a game effort against Anthony Joshua before ultimately succumbing in seven rounds. In October 2013 he went 12-rounds with then-champion Wladimir Klitschko in a losing effort.

“Hughie Fury is a young, strong and challenging boxer for me to face,” said Povetkin. “I am glad this fight will take place in the United Kingdom where people really love their boxing. I am anticipating an exciting fight and I look forward to returning to London next month.”