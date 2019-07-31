Liam Paro has the tools to defeat Jose Ramirez, says promoter

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Angelo Di Carlo is confident his star junior welterweight Liam Paro 17-0 (11) has the tools to defeat newly crowned WBO and WBC 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez 25-0 (17) following the Mexican’s knockout win over Maurice Hooker 26-1-3 (17) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

In a close fight Ramirez hurt Hooker in the sixth and pummelled him against the ropes, forcing referee Mark Nelson to halt the fight at the 1:48 mark.

Di Carlo says WBO number two Paro would enjoy a number of advantages against Ramirez.

See Also

“Ramirez is a pressure fighter with a big engine but he has trouble with slick southpaws like Liam,” Di Carlo told the Courier Mail.

“Hooker is a very tall lanky fighter with a real spoiling style but Ramirez is there in front of his opponent the whole time. We’re very confident when the world title opportunity comes that Liam will be ready to cause a big upset and become Queensland’s newest world champion.”

Earlier this year Paro told Fightnews he was ready for a shot at the WBO championship.

“I also believe I can win the WBO title by beating Maurice Hooker,” Paro said. “I have seen a lot of his fights and I believe I have the tools to beat him. I respect him as a good champion but I’m confident of winning when I get my chance.”

Trainer Alfie Di Carlo added: “I think Liam has the boxing prowess to overcome Hooker and his slickness and speed will be the difference,” he said. “We want Liam to claim the #1 spot in the world and from there we’ll seek a mandatory title shot with Hooker.”