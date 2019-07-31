Oleksandr Usyk disappointed he didn’t knockout Anthony Joshua first

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has revealed he was disappointed he didn’t get the chance to take Anthony Joshua’s unbeaten record from him.

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championship titles in an upset to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York City on June 1.

Ruiz Jr knocked out Joshua on the seventh round after being drafted in on six weeks’ notice to replace original opponent Jarrell Miller who had failed a drug test.

On the strength of his resume at 200-pounds Usyk was installed as the mandatory challenger at heavyweight by the WBO.

“I’m very grateful that they made me a mandatory challenger. I know that it doesn’t happen for no reason,” Usyk told Sky Sports.

“They have nowhere to go. Everything is already set up in place. All we need is to just wait for the events to happen and I will definitely be boxing with one of them.”

Usyk praised Ruiz Jr for taking advantage of the opportunity afforded him but admitted it was a blow to his own ego that he couldn’t be the man to wrest the unified heavyweight championship form Joshua.

“There is ego in every man and I felt that I would love to do the same thing that happened in the ring,” Usyk said.

“But you know, it’s boxing, you never know how it will go. Later on, I gave it a second thought and analysed it and came to the conclusion that there was nothing bad in what happened.

“Joshua had some problems that night and Ruiz Jr didn’t have that problem.

Usyk said he didn’t think it was Ruiz Jr’s height that caused problems for Joshua but rather his style.

“I don’t think that’s the reason [that Joshua lost to Ruiz Jr],” Usyk said. “There is a general problem that takes place. It doesn’t matter whether your opponent is tall or short. It doesn’t matter whether you fight a two-metre tall guy, or a 1.80m guy.

“You are preparing with sparring partners that look exactly like your opponent. If he really has a problem with boxing with short people, then it’s a really big problem.”