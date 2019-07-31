Wilder-Fury II slated for February 2020

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is one of the most anticipated heavyweight fights for many years, and reports suggest that the pair will get it on for a second time in February 2020, with LA’s Staples Center the most likely venue once again.

Both men went into their contest last December with perfect records as professionals. After 12 thrilling rounds of action, they could not be separated as the fight was scored as a draw, despite Wilder flooring Fury twice in the contest.

The WBC champion, Wilder, was the favourite with the bookmakers to defend his title in the first bout as it was only Fury’s third appearance in the ring since his three-year break from the sport. Both men were at their very best, though, with their contrasting styles helping make it one of the best heavyweight contests in some time.

See Also

Fury had success for large parts of the 12 rounds as he was very active – as you would expect from the Gypsy King. It was Wilder, though, that landed the meatier punches. He floored his opponent for the first time in the ninth round, which Fury recovered well from. Then, the most incredible moment came in the final round as the fight looked over when the Bronze Bomber landed a devastating right-left combination. The British boxer showed great character to get up off the canvas to see out the contest.

Both men scheduled to appear later this year

Tyson Fury beats Tom Schwarz in second round as Brit outclasses opponent | @cmckennasporthttps://t.co/LqBd7RB9rg pic.twitter.com/96vCn9kUzR — Mirror Fighting 🥊 (@MirrorFighting) June 16, 2019

Fury’s last appearance in the ring came in the UK back in June when he was impressive in defeating Germany’s Tom Schwarz in the second round. The former world champion is scheduled to appear in October in what will be a tune-up fight before the rematch.

Wilder is also set to feature at some stage later in 2019 against Luiz Ortiz. The American wasted no time in defeating Dominic Breazeale with a first-round stoppage earlier this year, ensuring he retained his WBC belt.

Fight fans have so much to look forward to later this year. Not only are Fury and Wilder set to appear, but Vasyl Lomachenko is also back in action against Luke Campbell, while in the UFC, there is a middleweight unification contest between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. Fury and Wilder will need to win their respective fights, however, if they want to keep alive their chances of fighting in a world title contest in February.

Joshua defeat opens up heavyweight division

The heavyweight division was thrown widen open last month when Anthony Joshua was upset by Andy Ruiz Jr. The winner of the Wilder-Fury contest was likely to be in the frame to face Joshua in a clash that would see the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennon Lewis in 2000.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz will happen later this year, with Cardiff now the “front-runner” 🥊 https://t.co/R2oGRnTufq pic.twitter.com/qvl0yspmMs — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) July 22, 2019

Joshua is set for a rematch with Ruiz Jr later this year in which he will need to win to get his career back on track. Both Wilder and Fury will be keeping a close eye on that fight and still will be hoping to face the whoever comes through at some point in 2020.