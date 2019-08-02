Dillian Whyte passed VADA drug tests before and after Oscar Rivas fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Sky Sports is reporting that heavyweight Dillian Whyte passed Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) anti-doping tests both before and after his victory over Oscar Rivas.

The ‘Body Snatcher’ allegedly failed a drug test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) authority after his 12-round decision win over Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on July 20.

But in a stunning revelation Whyte has been notified by VADA that he passed his final pre-fight test on July 17 and final post-fight test on July 21.

The 31-year-old Brixton banger is maintaining his innocence and his promoter Eddie Hearn has called for fans to wait until the full facts come out before passing judgement.

“There was an independent hearing and he was cleared to box after providing evidence. Ask yourself why. Maybe the evidence that was provided was sufficient enough to prove he may be innocent,” Hearn said to Sky Sports on Wednesday.

“Give him a chance to prove that. Let the facts come out.

“Whyte has to convince everybody who thinks he is guilty that he is not.

“That process is handled by Whyte and his lawyers. They are working to make sure his name is cleared, and the truth comes out.”

Whyte, who was awarded the interim WBC heavyweight title with his win over Rivas, was suspended by the Mexican sanctioning body on Tuesday.

“In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC’s recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger of the division,” the WBC said in a statement.

“The WBC has notified Mr Whyte and his team of the WBC’s suspension, and that it will afford Mr Whyte the opportunity to present his position to the WBC at an investigative hearing which will take place at a place and time to be announced in the near future.

“Throughout its investigation and hearing, the WBC will afford Mr Whyte and his team the opportunity to present any available information and materials, and any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate.”

Hearn questioned why the WBC would suspend Whyte while the investigation was still ongoing.

“The facts that we do know – he was cleared to box by the National Anti-Doping Panel and UK Anti-Doping, and the British Boxing Board of Control,” Hearn said.

“He’s not suspended by them so why should the WBC suspend him?”

VADA is an independent organisation founded to offer and promote effective anti-doping programs in boxing and mixed martial arts.

UKAD are yet to comment on the allegations against Whyte.