How to watch Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose LIVE on TV, weights and running order
When and where will the fight take place?
Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose clash at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool for the vacant World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental Middle Title.
Anthony Fowler Boxrec
Anthony Fowler’s record currently stands at nine wins (8 KO’s), and one defeat. Fowler lost his last fight against Scott Fitzgerald (12-0) but will be looking to return to winning ways against Rose.
Brian Rose Boxrec
Brian Rose record currently stands at 31 wins (8 KO’s) five defeats and one draw. Rose results in his last 10 fighters have been a mixed bag with four defeats and six wins.
What channel is it on?
The fight will take place on Sky Sports Arena with the live first bout scheduled to take place at 19.05.
Sky Sports Facebook will show Dylan Evans vs Aleksandrs Birkenberg and Thomas Whittaker Hart vs Ivo Krastev from 16.30.
Weights and Running Order
DOORS: 16:30
BOXING STARTS: 16:30
4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
DYLAN EVANS 9st 7lbs v ALEKSANDRS BIRKENBERG 9st 8lbs
(Moston) (Latvia)
4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
THOMAS WHITTAKER HART 12st 11lbs 8oz v IVO KRASTEV 12st 7lbs 12oz
(Liverpool) (Bulgaria)
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK
17:30 | 8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
QAIS ASHFAQ 9st 3lbs v SEAN DAVIS 9st 5lbs
(Leeds) (Birmingham)
8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
MARTIN BAKOLE 18st 10lbs 6oz v YTALO PEREA 18st 4lbs 12oz
(DR Congo) (Ecuador)
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS ARENA
19:05 | 10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Bantamweight Title
SEAN McGOLDRICK 8st 5lbs 4oz v THOMAS ESSOMBA 8st 5lbs 7oz
(Newport) (Tyne & Wear)
10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Championship
JACK CULLEN 11st 4lbs 12oz v JOHN HARDING Jr 11st 5lbs 7oz
(Bolton) (Brixton)
10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Lightweight Championship
LEWIS RITSON 9st 13lbs 7oz v MAREK JEDRZEJEWSKI 9st 10lbs 10oz
(Forest Hall) (Poland)
8 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
ROBBIE DAVIES Jr 10st 5lbs 13oz v MICHAL DUFEK 10st 5lbs 6oz
(Liverpool) (Czech Rep)
10 x 3 mins vacant WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship
ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 8oz v BRIAN ROSE 11st 1lb 3oz
(Liverpool) (Blackpool)
FLOATS
4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
JOHN DOCHERTY 12st 4lbs 2oz v DARRYL SHARP 12st 8lbs 6oz
(Montrose) (Middleton)
4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
NATHAN FARRELL v DYLAN DRAPER
(Manchester) (Braintree)