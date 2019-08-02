Oshae Jones Makes History at 2019 Pan American Games

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Oshae Jones (Toledo, Ohio) made history on the first night of finals at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru by becoming the first ever women’s welterweight Pan American Games gold medalists. This marked the first time in Pan American Games history the women would have five weight classes, compared to the two previous Games having three weight classes.

Jones defeated Myriam DaSilva of Canada by unanimous decision, winning all three rounds, 10-9, from two judges, and two of the three rounds, 10-9, from one judge. This marked the second time Jones and DaSilva went head-to-head, with Jones defeating her 5-0 at the Pan American Games Qualifier earlier this year.

Jones’ previously defeated Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the quarterfinals and M. Moronta Herand of the Dominican Republic in the semifinals to make the finals of these championships.

Team USA will look to close out their most successful Pan American Games since 1983, tomorrow night with four boxers going for gold, Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.), Virginia Fuchs (Houston, Texas), Naomi Graham (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio). Their four medals will be added to Jones’ gold medal and the five bronze medals won earlier this week by Rashida Ellis (Lynn, Mass.), Troy Isley (Alexandria, Va.), Delante Johnson (Cleveland, Ohio), Yarisel Ramirez (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.).

Follow the Americans final day of boxing by clicking here: https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Boxing/2019-Pan-American-Games

Results

69 kg: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio/USA, dec. over Myriam DaSilva/CAN, 5-0