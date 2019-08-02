RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS Official Weights from Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

All of the fighters made weight today for tomorrow night’s RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® card, headlined by World Boxing Council (WBC) female World super featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom defending title against challenger Ronica “Queen” Jeffrey, at the famed Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions is offering free admission for this show, which will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Fans may register online to receive their free tickets, minimum of eight per person, by going to: https://www.unlvtickets.com/eventInfo/spe/739/roy-jones-jr-boxing/.

RJJ Boxing co-founder and living legend Roy Jones, Jr. (center in picture below, photo by Manny “Mitts” Merullo) will host a meet-and-great for VIP ticket holders prior to the fights.

See Also

All fighter’ weights are below:

MAIN EVENT – WBC WORLD FEMALE SUPER FEATHRWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10)*

(R) Eva Wahlstrom (22-1-1, 3 KOs), Champion, Helsinki, Finland 128.8 lbs.

(L) Ronica “Queen” Jeffrey (17-1, 1 KO), Challenger, Brooklyn, NY 127.2 lbs,

CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)*

John “The Phenom” Vera (18-1, 11 KOs), Fort Worth, TX 157 lbs.

Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-1, 13 KOs), Las Vegas, NV by way of Uzbekistan 156.2 lbs.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS (6)*

Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell (5-0-1, 3 KOs), Las Vegas, NV 120.8 lbs.

Britain Hart (3-3-1, 2 KOs), Roanoke, VA 118 lbs.

SUPER FLYWEIGHTS (4)*

Trevor Covington (pro debut), Henderson, NV 112.4 lbs.

Ming Freedom (1-3-1), Los Angeles, CA 113.4 lbs.

(all fights and fighters are subject to change)

*demotes streaming on UFC FIGHT PASS

.

INFORMATION:

