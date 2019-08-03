Adam Kownacki gunning for knockout against Chris Arreola

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated heavyweight Adam ‘Babyface’ Kownacki 19-0 (15) has promised to make a statement against former world title challenger Chris ‘The Nightmare’ Arreola 38-5-1 (33) when the pair meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

“I’m ready to go. I’m looking to make a statement on Saturday. It’s been a long full camp and I’m ready for anything Arreola is going to bring… I’m ready to go 12 rounds,” Kownacki said at Gleason’s Gym on Wednesday after an open workout.

“I want to get the knockout and we’re going to fire versus fire. The knockout is definitely what we trained for and I’m expecting that result.”

Arreola insist he isn’t the underdog in the fight and says he is coming to win.

“I wouldn’t consider it an upset if I win. I’m here to win. I’m supposed to win. Just because he’s undefeated, that doesn’t mean anything,” said the 38-year-old veteran.

“He’s fought some good fighters, but I’ve fought better… I absolutely have to get the knockout on Saturday. I’m in his backyard. I don’t like judges. I have to get it done as soon as I can Saturday.”

On the same card interim WBA interim light heavyweight champion ‘Sir’ Marcus Browne 23-0 (16) will clash with former world champion Jean Pascal 33-6-1 (20) over 12 rounds, while Brooklyn’s Curtis Stevens 30-6 (22) takes on Wale Omotoso 27-4 (21) in a 154-pound match-up.

Marcus Browne: “This is going to be fireworks. It’s going to be his last hurrah, so I know he will go down fighting like a champ. I’m ready for it.”

Jean Pascal: “I’ve proven it already that I’m one of the best. I still believe I’m one of the best in the weight class. Marcus still has to prove that.”

Curtis Stevens: “Wale Omotoso has never been knocked out, so that gives me something to aim for. I’m going to have the same power as I did at the other weights. The speed is going to be different and everyone is going to see on Saturday.”