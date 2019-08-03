Andy Ruiz Jr reveals what venues he wants for Anthony Joshua rematch and it’s not in UK

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Mexican’s first world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr says a rematch with Anthony Joshua will not happen in the UK.

The Mexican scored a shock win over Joshua in New York on June 1, dropping him four times on route to a seventh-round knockout victory.:

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience about a UK fight, Ruiz added:

“That’s not going to happen. We have been going back and forth, my team and their team. I’d love to have it back at Madison Square Garden to run it back.

“The Staples Center [Los Angeles], Las Vegas would have been great too.”

Rumours surfaced that Joshua would have a warm-up fight but Hearn laughed off that talk of a warm up fight for Joshua.

“Do you think Joshua wants a warm-up? No,” Hearn said to BBC 5 Live.

Matchroom Boxing and Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn had previously tabbed Wales Principality Stadium as the frontrunner to host the fight on 14 December, but Ruiz Jr insists he won’t be travelling to UK for the rematch.

Ruiz boxing career was a struggle and he even had to pay off his own contract with Top Rank, Ruiz explains:

“I was with Top Rank and not getting a lot of fights. I had one more fight left with them and they didn’t want to let me go so I had to pay the contract off. Everything turned around so quick.

“From having nothing to wanting something in life is big motivation, especially me – I have five kids. It feels nice getting the stuff I always wanted, seeing famous people having nice stuff, now I can get it for myself, my family, kids and mother.”