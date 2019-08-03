Bob Arum “can’t fathom” why Tyson Fury isn’t facing Deontay Wilder next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has admitted he “can’t fathom” why the highly anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is not happening next.

Fury was held to a draw in Los Angeles last December in a thrilling encounter that saw the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ on the canvas twice late in the fight, including in the 12th and final round when he rose from what appeared to be a fight-ending knockdown.

This week it was announced that Britain’s Fury will face unbeaten but largely unknown Swedish boxer Otto Wallin in September, while American Wilder is set to clash with Cuba’s Luis Ortiz for the second time in November.

The rematch between Wilder and Fury is loosely scheduled for Las Vegas in early 2020.

“The deal is done,” the Top Rank boss told the BBC. “But like everything else in boxing it could be an undone deal.”

Earlier this year Fury appeared on the cusp of signing on for the Wilder rematch before striking a multi-fight deal with television network ESPN. Wilder’s fight are broadcast by rival network Showtime.

“Each of these guys are having an interim fight for whatever reason I can’t fathom,” Arum continued. “Wilder is fighting Ortiz who had him in trouble the last time they fought and Fury is fighting this big Swedish kid in September.

“Hopefully they get by, they win their fights. Then we have a date already and we have two networks that are going to participate in this event.

“Everything is set but one of these could end up losing.”