Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte’s defence will rest on negative VADA drug tests

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte’s negative drug tests from Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) will be key evidence in his defence against charges he failed drug tests conducted by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

It is alleged that Whyte failed the UKAD test in the days before his fight against Oscar Rivas for the interim WBC heavyweight title at the O2 Arena in London on July 20. Despite the adverse findings, the fight was allowed to proceed with Whyte winning by unanimous decision.

“It’s a confidential case between Dillian Whyte and UKAD,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “There’s a lot going on at the moment and we are in the hands of UKAD to decide how the process unfolds from here.

“Obviously the difference here is the public are very aware of this case now. Normally it’s completely confidential, so there is more pressure to act and we want them to act, and we want them to deal with and clear Dillian Whyte’s name.”

It was revealed this week that Whyte passed his final VADA conducted tests on July 17 before the fight and on July 21 the day after.

“The VADA stuff is great because it shows that he has taken – I don’t know how many tests it was – six or seven tests during camp, passed every single one of them and all those tests around the time as well as the UKAD test that is in question, so that evidence is key and Dillian Whyte needs to clear his name,” Hearn continued.

“That’s a process that his team are going through at the moment to make sure it happens as soon as possible, because every day that passes is more damaging to Dillian Whyte’s career, so we want to make sure that his name is cleared as soon as possible.”

VADA is an independent organisation founded to offer and promote effective anti-doping programs in boxing and mixed martial arts.