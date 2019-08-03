Joseph Parker versus Dereck Chisora on tap for October 26

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) looks set to face Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) in the UK on October 26.

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, who signed the 27-year-old Kiwi to a three-fight deal earlier this year, is working on putting the fight together.

“That date is absolutely plausible, provided that everyone moves quick. I’m sure that Joseph Parker would absolutely be happy with that scenario,” Higgins told Sky Sports UK.

“We’re ready and willing, and we just need to get this formalised quick.”

In his last outing Chisora destroyed Artur Szpilka in two rounds at London’s O2 Arena a fortnight ago.

Parker’s manager David Higgins admitted it was an impressive performance but insisted his charge wouldn’t be cowed by the result.

“[Parker] was impressed, but he won’t shy away, he won’t take a backward step,” said Higgins. “Chisora looked good and Joseph’s message was ‘make the fight, make it happen!’”

Hearn is confident that if the right version of Chisora shows up, he can win by knockout.

“If Derek shows up and lands a big bomb he could win the fight, but if Joseph fights the way we know he can at his best, he’ll win the fight,” he said.

“It’s one of those fights that could go either way among two household names now. It will be exciting and explosive.”

Chisora, 35, has rejuvenated his career since hooking up with former cruiserweight world champion David Haye as manager.

Higgins says he is expecting a few verbal stoushes with the former world champion in the lead-up to the fight.

“It’s all part of the business, gamesmanship,” he said. “David Haye was a very accomplished fighter, I certainly wasn’t.

“He’s also witty and an astute analyst and talker. We have a lot of respect for David Haye.

“Our job is to advocate for our respective fighters and talk up their strengths and analyse their respective weaknesses. I’m sure they’ll be a bit of gamesmanship in the build-up to any fight.”