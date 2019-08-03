Oscar Valdez planning to become two-weight world champion

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 26-0 (20) has announced plans to move up to the 130-pound division.

The 28-year-old Mexican has made six defences of the WBO 126-pound title he won in 2016.

There is some stiff competition in the super featherweight division with Gervonta Davis holding the WBA title and Tevin Farmer the IBF champion. Miguel Berchelt owns the WBC belt while Jamel Herring is the WBO boss.

“It’s time! I’ve always wanted to become a multi-division champion,” said the undefeated Valdez.

“I think I would feel more comfortable at that weight too. 126-pounds is getting harder to make after seven years as a featherweight so I think moving to 130 pounds would make more sense.”

Valdez has always wanted to win world championships in multiple weight classes.

“Most of the fighters I admire have won several titles and I want that too,” he said.

Manager Frank Espinoza feels that Valdez is ready for the move.

“Oscar has accomplished quite a bit as a featherweight but he’s someone that always wants to take things to the next level,” said Espinoza.

“He’s a true champion and always looking to put himself in a situation where he can pursue greatness. This is what this move is all about. It’s about Oscar’s desire to create history within the sport.”

Valdez says he wants to jump straight in with the big names in his new weight division.

“We’re definitely interested in jumping in against the biggest names available in that weight class. We’re ready to go up against champions Miguel Berchelt, Jamel Herring and Tevin Farmer,” said Valdez.

“I’m a fighter and my job is to fight. I’ll fight whoever Frank puts in front of me. I want a second world title and god willing there will also be a third world title in my future.”