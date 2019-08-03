Team USA Closes 2019 Pan American Games with Four Silver Medals

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The American teams time in Lima, Peru at the 2019 Pan American Games came to a close last night after six intense days of boxing action at the Miguel Grau Coliseum.

Bantamweight Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio) and light welterweight Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.) began the night coming up short against Cuban duo, David Caballero Garcia and Andy Cruz, respectively, to leave these Pan American Games with silver medals.

Team USA captain Virginia Fuchs (Houston, Texas) met a familiar foe in tonight’s flyweight championship bout, Ingrid Valencia of Colombia. However, this time Valencia received the judges’ cards on a 4-1 decision to give Fuchs Team USA’s third silver medal of the night.

Middleweight Naomi Graham (Colorado Springs, Colo.) closed out the tournament by leaving everything in the ring against Jessica Caicedo Sinisterra, of Colombia, but came up short in the judges’ eyes by a 4-1 decision to add a fourth silver to Team USA’s final medal count.

Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), National Assistant Coach Kay Koroma (Colorado Springs, Colo.), as well as assistant coaches Joe Guzman (Fountain, Colo.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) guided the American delegation throughout the tournament to USA Boxing’s best performance since the 1983 Pan American Games, which won 12 medals. Team USA entered these Championships with 11 boxers, with 10 boxers medaling. The team will return to the United States on August 4.

Results:

51 kg. Ingrid Valencia/COL dec. over Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas/USA, 4-1

56 kg. David Caballero Garcia/CUB dec. over Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio/USA, 5-0

64 kg. Andy Cruz/CUB dec. over Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va./USA, 4-1

75 kg. Jessica Caicedo Sinisterra/COL dec. over Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo./USA, 4-1