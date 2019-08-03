Tix Still Available For Gardens Casino Fight Night Tonight Call 949 760-3131

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

All fighters made weight for tonight’s BIG August 3rd eight bout Gardens Casino Fight Night show featuring six boxing and two MMA bouts. Tickets are still available at $60 by calling the Fight Night Box Office at (949) 760-3131.

Doors to The Event Center open at 6pm, so come early and grab something to eat and drink, then get ready as the first bout is set to walk at 7pm. Weights from yesterdays weigh-ins are below.

FEATURED BOUT OF THE NIGHT

BOXING – 6 ROUNDS – BOUT #8

Michael Norato 134.4lbs vs Hirotsugu Yamamoto 134.5lbs

BOXING – 6 ROUNDS – BOUT #7

Abraham Lopez 140.6lbs vs Moris Rodriguez 145lbs

MMA – 3 ROUNDS – BOUT #6

Thomas Garcia 182.6lbs vs Eron Moses 182.6lbs

BOXING – 4 ROUNDS – BOUT #5

Daniel Constantino 119.8lbs vs Anthony Ramirez 120.4lbs

MMA – 3 ROUNDS – BOUT #4

Rebecca Andrew 122.8lbs vs Alandria Brown 124lbs

BOXING – 4 ROUNDS – BOUT #3

Danny Garcia 186.4lbs vs Zlatko Ledic 178.2lbs

BOXING – 8 ROUNDS – ABO CHAMPIONSHIP – BOUT #2

Triantafyllos Mavidis 167.2lbs vs Jose Hernandez 170lbs

BOXING – 4 ROUNDS – BOUT #1

Stephen McKenna 142.8lbs vs Kealoha Helm 139.8lbs

