Tyson Fury fury set to face undeafeted heavyweight before Deontay Wilder rematch

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Tyson Fury has agreed terms to fight Boxrec’s 48th rated fighter Otto Wallin in Las Vegas in September, according to reports.

Wallin is currently 20-0 and he has yet to be tested by one of the top heavyweights.

The fight has been reported to take place in Las Vegas this September.

See Also

Wallin’s promoter has suggested the fight will be announced soon. Speaking to Sky Sports, Dmitriy Salita said:

“I am very optimistic that the fight will be made. Once it is an announcement will be coming from Top Rank next week.”

Sweden’s Wallin is currently ranked fourth by the WBA and 11th by the IBF. He stands at 6ft 5 and is undefeated.

Fury signed a $100m deal with ESPN earlier this year and this will be Fury’s second bout on his lucrative contract.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tyson Fury said:

‘I’ve got an October date which has not been announced yet officially’

‘Then I’ve got the Wilder rematch, and that’s it really, just enjoying life day by day. ‘I’ve signed a contract, so it’s confirmed as far as I know. If I’ve signed a contract, I’ve signed a contract, and that’s it. One hundred per cent, he’s signed a contract and I’ve signed a contract.’