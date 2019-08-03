WBC Super Featherweight Champion Eva Wahlstrom retains title, fights split draw with Ronica Jeffrey – John Vera returns to ring with win

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World Boxing Council (WBC) female World super featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom retained her title by fighting to a 10-round split draw last night with challenger Ronica “Queen” Jeffrey at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Wahlstrom vs. Jeffrey was the main event on another RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS series installment, which was streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports

RJJ Boxing Promotions offered free admission to reward its loyal Las Vegas fans and 5,400 turned out to watch the action.

Wahlstrom (22-1-2), fighting out of Finland, was coming off a loss by decision to undefeated Irish star Katie Taylor this past February at famed Madison Square Garden in New York City. The skilled Finn has been the WBC titlist since 2015 and this was her fifth successful title defense.

Jeffrey (17-1-1, 1 KO), a former IWBF world champion from Brooklyn, was riding a four-fight win streak going into last night’s fight against Wahlstrom.

Wahlstrom (L) and Jeffrey put on a good show in the main event

Wahlstrom and Jeffrey are both tactical, pure boxers who fought that way last night, going back and forth without either being hurt. It was an even fight that could have gone either way with judge Tim Cheatham scoring it a draw (95-95), Richard Ocasio slightly favored Walstrom (96-94), and Lisa Giampa inexplicitly had Jeffrey winning all 10 rounds (100-90).

In the co-featured event, former top 10 rated junior middleweight John “The Phenom” Vera (19-1, 11 KOs) moved up to middleweight, after losing for the first time as a pro last March in France to Michel Soro by way of a 12-round decision. Vera, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas, won a six-round decision against his Uzbek opponent, Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-2, 13 KOs), the former WBA FEDALATIN welterweight champion.

John Vera (R) looked good in his return last night as a middleweight

Las Vegas-based super bantamweight Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KOs) and Virginian Britain Hart (3-3-2, 2 KOs) battled to a six-round majority draw.

Local favorite Trevor Covington won his professional debut, taking a four-round unanimous decision in the Fight of the Night against Los Angles super flyweight Ming Freeman (1-4-1), who had a point deducted for a low blow.

Official results below:

MAIN EVENT – WBC WORLD FEMALE SUPER FEATHRWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Eva Wahlstrom (22-1-2, 3 KOs), Champion, Helsinki, Finland

SD10 (96-94, 95-95, 90-100)

Ronica Jeffrey (17-1-1, 1 KO), Challenger, Brooklyn, NY

(Wahlstrom retained world title)

CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

John “The Phenom” Vera (19-1, 11 KOs), Fort Worth, TX

WDEC 6 (58-56, 58-56, 58-56)

Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-2, 13 KOs), Las Vegas, NV by way of Uzbekistan

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS

Jamie Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KOs), Las Vegas, NV

MD6 (589-56, 57-57, 57-57

Britain Hart (3-3-2, 2 KOs), Roanoke, VA

SUPER FLYWEIGHTS

Trevor Covington (1-0), Henderson, NV

WDEC4 (37-36, 37-36, 37-36)

Ming Freedom (1-4-1), Los Angeles, CA