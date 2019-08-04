Adam Kownacki decisions Chris Arreola in record-breaking heavyweight slugfest

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Adam ‘Babyface’ Kownacki 20-0 (15) kept his unbeaten record alive with a points decision victory over former world title challenger Chris ‘The Nightmare’ Arreola 38-6-1 (33) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The 12-round brawl was action-packed from the opening bell and didn’t ease up until the final gong.

Despite the ‘dad bods’ on show, the two fighters combined to break CompuBox records for most combined punches thrown (2,172) and punches landed (667) in a heavyweight fight.

When the dust settled Kownacki was award the victory by scores of 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111.

“I thought it was a good fight and close but I knew I pulled it out,” said Kownacki, 30. “I thought I boxed a little bit better and landed bigger shots. I won and that is all that matters.

“Chris is an Aztec warrior. Mexico is a great nation and they are great fighters. I knew it was going to be a tough 12 rounds, that’s what we prepared for and we proved it with the CompuBox numbers.”

Arreola injured his left hand in the middle rounds, fighting virtually one-handed in the back half of the fight.

The 38-year-old Californian admitted he was considering retirement but needed to speak with his team and his family first.

“This is really something that I have to talk to my family, [adviser] Al [Haymon] and [trainer] Joe [Goossen] about because I honestly feel like it’s about time,” Arreola said.

“I gave it my all this fight and really let it all hang out even after breaking my hand and I kept fighting because I believed I could win. After this, I need some time off to figure this out because I don’t know if I can go through this again.”

Kownacki admitted he didn’t capitalise on the injury to Arreola’s hand and called on his opponent to continue fighting.

“I knew he was a little bit shaking [the hand injury] off and I tried to follow it up but I was throwing two punches instead of three or four,” Kownacki said. “If I did that, I would have had maybe a knockout but Chris is a great fighter so congrats to him for staying up 12 rounds.

“Like I said before, age is just a number. He is 38 and proved he can still hang. I hope he won’t retire because with a fight like that, I’m sure the fans would like to see him again.”

“[Kownacki] was relentless, someone that just keeps coming,” Arreola said. “I know I cracked him with some good punches and he cracked me with some but he’s just relentless and just keeps fighting. I was more than ready to go all 12. This was a setback but congratulations to Kownacki because he won the fight.”

“I’ve just got to keep training hard and keep refining my skills and hopefully next year I get a title shot,” Kownacki said. “Let’s see what happens.”