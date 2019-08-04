Demetrius Andrade ready to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated WBO middleweight titleholder Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 28-0 (17) could be next in line to face WBC and WBA 160-pound champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35).

The news comes the same week as the IBF announced they would be stripping Alvarez of their title after the terms could not be reached for a mandatory title defence against Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-1 (10).

Alvarez won the IBF title with a close-fought unanimous decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May. Derevyanchenko lost a split decision to Jacobs for the vacant IBF belt last October.

See Also

Eddie Hearn, who promotes Andrade, has revealed negotiations have reopened for an Alvarez-Andrade bout.

“Whether Canelo and Oscar want to fight Demetrius Andrade, we’ll find out soon, but in terms of a credible opponent, he has to be number one right now,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“He’s another world champion, it’s another unification fight. Canelo has showed time and time again that he’s willing to take on the best and champion after champion. His last fight was a unification fight against Danny Jacobs and this would be as well.

“Nothing concrete to tell you other than from the Demetrius side, he would be ready to go.

“But when you look now at the options, you have to think Demetrius is probably the biggest fight out there, in terms of the fights that are available, or the fights that have been passed up on, so again, in that situation it’s really down to Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy to decide who they want to fight.”

Andrade was last in action in June when he pitched a 12-round shutout over Maciej Sulecki in his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island in the second defence of his WBO belt.

“If they pick Demetrius Andrade, he would be ready to go,” Hearn added.