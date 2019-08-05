Anthony Crolla: “Vasiliy Lomachenko is close to unbeatable, but Luke Campbell will cause him problems”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former Vasiliy Lomachenko opponent Anthony Crolla believes Luke Campbell has the tools to cause the Ukrainian southpaw problems in the early rounds.

But Crolla, who was stopped in four rounds by Lomachenko in Los Angeles in April, stopped short of predicting an upset win for his countryman.

Campbell 20-2 (16) will challenge Lomachenko 13-1 (10) for the WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight titles at the O2 Arena in London on August 31.

See Also

Crolla said that Lomachenko is as close to a perfect fighter as he has come across.

“I think he’s the complete fighter – speed, defence,” Crolla told Sky Sports.

“He hits harder than you expect as well. He varies the power up very well and just so clever, so clever at reading fighters.

“No man’s unbeatable, but he’s close to it.”

Both Campbell and Lomachenko claimed gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and Crolla believes the 5-foot-9 Campbell has the physical dimensions to make it difficult for the reigning champion in the early rounds.

“I believe it’s the toughest test in boxing. I experienced it first-hand,” said the former WBA champion.

“I think Luke has the better tools for the job than what I had stylistically, and I think for the first sort of three rounds or so, he might have a little bit of success.

“I think he’ll keep it long, but I do believe at some point in the fight, Lomachenko will catch up with him.”

Lomachenko won the vacant WBO featherweight title in just his third pro fight against current WBC 126-pound champion Gary Russell Jr. His only loss was in his second pro bout for the same title against veteran Orlando Salido, a fight he lost by split decision.