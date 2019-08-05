Dubois and Adams title fights live on BT Sport

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DANIEL DUBOIS will bid to add the Commonwealth heavyweight title to his belt collection and WBO female flyweight champion Nicola Adams will be in world title action when boxing returns to the Royal Albert Hall on Friday September 27, live on BT Sport.

British champion Dubois 12-0 (11KOs), who defeated domestic rival Nathan Gorman in a thrilling encounter at the o2 Arena in July, will seek to win an incredible seventh title in just his 13th professional fight when he takes on Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth crown.

Previous Commonwealth champion Joe Joyce has relinquished the title and the match between Dubois and Tetteh has been mandated by the Commonwealth Boxing Council, subject to the unbeaten Ghanaian successfully coming through a scheduled fight on August 10.

Promoter Frank Warren also has a tentative agreement for Adams to be involved in a unification clash against the winner of the August 16 clash between Argentina’s IBF champion Leonela Paola Yudica and Mexican Isabel Millan, who Nicola beat for interim title – providing the winner comes through unscathed.

If the winner is unavailable through injury for the London date next month, Nicola will defend her WBO crown at the Royal Albert Hall and her next fight will be a unification match.

Tetteh, 19-0 (16KOs), from Accra will be the second Ghanaian opposition attempting to derail Dubois, who stopped the 31-year-old’s countryman Richard Lartey in April to win the WBO Global title.

“This is a natural progression for me because I want to win every title available to me on my way to becoming a world champion,” said Dubois on his latest assignment.

“I have won the Southern Area, English and British titles already, so I am heading down what people call the traditional route, while also gaining international experience and rankings by winning the WBC Youth, WBO European and Global titles.

“So I believe this is the ideal next step for me against an unbeaten fighter with a lot of KOs to his name.

“It should make for an exciting fight at the Royal Albert Hall and I cannot wait to get back there and do my thing.”

Double Olympic champion Adams, 5-0 (3KOs), was upgraded to WBO world champion last month, by virtue of her Interim title holding status, following the removal of Arely Mucino.

The Golden Girl of British boxing will be in world title action at the Royal Albert Hall in the first ever female professional boxing match at the historic London venue.

Warren added: “I am delighted to be taking another top show back to the Royal Albert Hall, which is such a special venue for boxing.

“It is another ideal test for Daniel in fighting for the vacant Commonwealth title against another dangerous opponent from Ghana. If this turns out to be anything like the Richard Lartey fight then the fans are in for a treat.

“The name of the game for Daniel now is for us to keep stepping him up and him picking up experience. It is only a matter of time before he will reach a mandatory position for a world title.

“Nicola is already in possession of a world title and I am sure she will want to confirm her status with a fine performance in the ring.

“It is only onwards and upwards for our Leading Lady now and this world title is just the beginning for her.”

The show will also feature the WBO European super featherweight champion Archie Sharp, middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann, along with several exciting professional debuts to be announced soon.

Tickets for the September 27th bill at the Royal Albert Hall will be available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com on pre-sale sale this Wednesday (August 7) Wednesday & on general sale from 1pm this Friday (August 9). Prices £40, £50, £75, £100 £150 – Ringside