Cardiff still most likely option to host Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua rematch, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has hinted that Principality Stadium in Cardiff remains the frontrunner to host the Andy Ruiz Jr versus Anthony Joshua rematch and says he expects to make an announcement on the venue in the coming days.

Ruiz Jr, who caused one of the upsets of the of the year when he stopped Joshua in seven rounds at Madison Square Garden in June, has repeatedly voiced his aversion to the return bout taking place in the UK.

But the Matchroom Boxing box has again said he expects the fight to land in Joshua’s backyard.

“I know, I think, where the fight is going, but I just have to wait for some paperwork to be tied up and then we’ll make an announcement,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Cardiff is still a major option. We have two or three other options around the world for neutral venues.

“Neutral venues would give us a lot less headache with Andy Ruiz, but if it’s Wales, it’s Wales, and that’s where the fight will be.

“But we’re just waiting for some paperwork to be tied up and then [Ruiz Jr] will be alerted as to where that venue is.”

Earlier this week Hearn pushed back at the newly crowned unified champion, saying it was unlikely Joshua would be giving up home ground advantage for their second fight.

“They don’t want to come to the UK, they never have done,” he said.

“Contractually we know our position, but we want to make sure we get the fight done. We want to respect Andy Ruiz, but we’ll decide where the venue is.

“A neutral venue, he would be a lot happier with. I think I can rule out America, right now. Cardiff is still the frontrunner, it’s still the favourite.”

The rematch is expected to take place in either November or December.