Freak accident nixes Carl Frampton bout

Carl Frampton’s return to the ring this weekend has been scrapped after the former two-division champion suffered a hand injury following a freak accident.

‘The Jackal’ was set to face Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia on Saturday night in his first fight under the Top Rank promotional banner.

But an accident in the lobby of the hotel where he was staying resulted in two broken bones in his left hand.

Speaking to ESPN Top Rank’s Carl Moretti said that Frampton “was hanging out in the lobby of the fight hotel when a concrete pillar fell through a curtain and smashed into a table that Frampton had his hands on.”

The Dominguez fight was to be Frampton’s first for the year after his 12-round unanimous decision loss to Josh Warrington in Manchester last December.

“It is obviously one of the freakiest accidents you can come up with,” Moretti said.

“In all my years in boxing, broken hands are a common thing after sparring or hitting a heavy bag, but it is not usual that a concrete pillar lands on a boxer’s hand.

“I got an incident report from the front desk of the hotel and saw pictures.

“It’s just incredible. You can’t make this s— up, nor would you want to.

“Carl is extremely disappointed. He was looking forward to the fight. Everything was going great, and then this.

“I’ve heard of slipping and sliding punches but not concrete pillars. This is a new one for all us.”

Earlier this week Frampton posted on his Twitter account: “It’s fight week now, training done, time to focus on the fight!”

There is no word yet on how long the hand injury will keep Frampton on the sidelines.