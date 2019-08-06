Jarrell Miller seeking new promoter ahead of October return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) has revealed he is looking for a new promoter ahead of a proposed October ring return.

The 31-year-old Brooklynite, who is serving a suspension after failing multiple drug tests that nixed his scheduled world title tilt against Anthony Joshua in June, was ringside at Barclays Center to cheer on his friend Adam Kownacki against Chris Arreola on Saturday night.

“I think my boy Adam took more hits than I wanted him to take but Arreola was a tough opponent tonight, he came ready and prepared,” said Miller said to The Ring.

“Of course I’m a fighter, so watching that gave me the itch. I know that we have some business to take care of but we’ll be back October.”

Miller’s suspension is due to end on September 19.

The undefeated heavyweight revealed he is trying to extricate himself from his promotional contract with Dmitriy Salita, who has guided his career since 2014.

“I think Dmitriy, he’s not for the fighter, he’s about himself with his money in his pockets. That’s not where I want to be. I love the sport of boxing so if I make a mistake in this game, I want to own up to it and fix where I went wrong, and that’s what I’m doing,” Miller said.

“I think I want to be with a promoter that’s not only about the fight, but ethically is just a good person.

“We’re just figuring out where I wanna go now, what network, what promoter is the best fit for me. A lot of offers on the table, we’re gonna figure it out.”