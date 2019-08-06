Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao have unfinished business, says trainer

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The trainer of the last man to defeat Manny Pacquiao has called for a rematch with the Filipino legend.

Pacquiao, 40, turned back the clock to wrest the WBA welterweight title from previously undefeated Keith Thurman by split decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20.

It was Pacquiao’s third straight win since dropping a contentious unanimous decision to Australia’s Jeff Horn in a fight for the WBO welterweight title in Brisbane two years ago.

Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton believes the pair have unfinished business and has called for a rematch.

In an interview with FightHype, Rushton admitted the version of Pacquiao that faced Thurman was in better physical condition than the one who faced Horn.

“I think he is, I think the fight galvanized him a bit,” Rushton said.

Rushton, who is preparing Horn to face Melburnian Michael Zerafa at middleweight later this month, said if Pacquiao wanted a rematch they wouldn’t knock it back.

“If ever Manny Pacquiao wants that fight with Jeff Horn, I think it’s unfinished business, then we’re up for it, we would certainly do it again,” Rushton said.

“I believe the outcome will be the same but I think it’ll be an even better fight than the first one.”

Thurman has previously praised Horn for his performance against Pacquiao and mocked the eight-division world champion for his performance at Suncorp Stadium.

“Go back and watch the fight (against Horn). That’s the day I gave him the nickname ‘T-Rex Arms’,” Thurman said.

“Jeff Horn was a real man. He manhandled Manny Pacquiao.”

Horn lost his WBO title to mandatory challenger Terence Crawford in Las Vegas his second title defence.

He bounced back with a first-round knockout win over compatriot Anthony Mundine last November and will have his first fight for 2019 against Zerafa in the regional centre of Bendigo on August 31.