Vergil Ortiz Jr and Antonio Orozco host media workouts

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) and Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) hosted a media workout today at the Irving Police Athletic League in Irving, Texas ahead of their 12-round battle. Their battle will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Fighters from the undercard, including Joshua Franco (15-1-1, 7 KOs), Oscar Negrete

(18-2-1, 7 KOs), Hector Tanajara (17-0, 5 KOs), Travell Mazion (14-0, 12 KOs), Alex Rincon (6-0, 5 KOs), Marcelino Lopez (35-2-1, 7 KOs), George Rincon (7-0, 4 KOs) and Tristan Kalkrueth, also participated in the workout.

Below is what today’s participants had to say:

See Also

VERGIL ORTIZ JR., Welterweight Contender:

“This is going to be an explosive and very entertaining fight. This is my people and I don’t want them wasting their money on an average fight. This isn’t going to be an average fight, this is going to be a fight where two Mexicans warriors are going to go at it until the very end and give it all we got. I have a lot of respect for Orozco; he only has one loss and he is definitely still in his prime with 31-years-old. He is a great fighter.”

ANTONIO OROZCO, Welterweight Contender:

“We are looking for a fight to get people talking once again. This is the type of solid fights I like, and I don’t want to disappoint the fans. I want to win and I’m going to push myself to win. Vergil Ortiz has made a name for himself, he is a tremendous fighter, he has built a reputation and I’m here to prove that I still have it. This is going to be a great fight.”

JOSHUA FRANCO, NABF & WBA International Bantamweight Champion:

“I had a good training camp, I’m feeling really strong for the fight, so expect something big. I’m expecting a tough fight for as long as it lasts, and I feel like I’m going to knock him out this time.”

OSCAR NEGRETE, Bantamweight Contender:

“I feel very happy and anxious; I already want to hear the bell ringing. I’ve been preparing really hard and I’m happy to be given the opportunity to fight for what is mine. God put me here, and this is the opportunity to get my titles back, which is what I’m going to do this Saturday.”

HECTOR TANAJARA JR., WBC USNBC Lightweight Champion:

“I have a tough opponent, he has fought some tough boxers in the past, so I’m expecting a good fight on Saturday. I’ve been training really hard and the outcome has been great, so I’m looking to put up a good show for Texas and get the win.”

TRAVELL MAZION, Super Welterweight Prospect:

“It’s a natural thing for me to always be working out, so I feel amazing. The fight is going to be like another day in the gym and I’m going to perfect my craft in the ring and show everyone what I’m about. I expect to be given a tough fight.”

ALEX RINCON, Super Welterweight Prospect:

“I feel great and I’m 110% ready for the fight. Me and my brother are going to put a great show at home. We are going for the win and the knockout.”

MARCELINO LOPEZ, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“I’m very happy to be part of a Golden Boy event once again. I’m prepared to put up a good fight, so I’m ready to show all my preparation on the ring. I feel in great shape, as I just fought recently on June. I’m happy to be back in the ring so soon and I’m taking advantage of this opportunity.”

GEORGE RINCON, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“Training camp went well, weight is good, and I feel great. It’s exciting to be on the same card as my brother, especially here at home. I’m excited to be performing my talent in front of my family and friends. We have a game plan for the fight and hopefully it won’t take too long to take my opponent down.”

TRISTAN KALKREUTH, Cruiserweight Prospect:

“I’m going to use my athleticism for this fight, and hopefully a knockout will come. Me and my opponent have families to take care of and support, so this fight is for them.”

Ortiz vs. Orozco is a 12-round fight for the WBA Gold Welterweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Tickets for Ortiz vs. Orozco are on sale and are priced at $125, $75, $50, and $30, plus applicable taxes, fees, and service charges. Tickets can be purchased at goldenboytickets.com, AXS.com, by phone at 888-9AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at The Theatre at Grand Prairie Box Office (Monday -Saturday 11:00 am CT – 3:00 pm CT or 972-854-5076).

For more information,visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Become a fan on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZN_USA. Follow the conversation using #OrtizOrozco.