Before and After: The Incredible Rebirth of Mikey ‘Baby Face’ Faragon

The incredible rebirth of Albany, New York’s Mikey “Baby Face” Faragon (19-1, 9 KOs) is complete and he will return to action in a six-rounder tonight, Friday, August 9, at a GCP and Rapacz Boxing show at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota against Missouri’s Demetrius Wilson.

Faragon was once a super lightweight prospect touted as one of the most promising young fighters to ever come out of the Capital Region, but a severe foot injury forced him out of boxing five years ago.

During his extended recovery, which included several painful surgeries, 32-year-old Faragon fell into depression and unhealthy living and gained a great deal of weight.

With his mobility now restored, Faragon challenged himself to get back in shape and said he would fight again if he could. Pictured above, right, Faragon is back in fighting shape and, against Wilson, will be looking to gauge how much of that immense potential he still has.

About Greg Cohen Promotions

One of boxing’s premier promotional outfits, Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP) is a well-respected name for staging world-class professional boxing events and promoting elite professional fighters throughout the world.

Founder and CEO Greg Cohen has been involved with professional boxing in various capacities since the late 1980s, honing his craft and establishing himself as a shrewd international boxing businessman.

Distinguished by his ability to spot and develop raw talent, Cohen is lauded for his expert guidance of, among many others, current WBA Middleweight Champion Rob Brant from Minnesota, top-rated heavyweight contender Jarrell “ Big Baby” Miller from New York and former WBA Junior Middleweight Champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout of New Mexico. All three fighters, under Cohen’s promotional watch, went from unknowns to prospects to national television stars.

In addition, Greg Cohen Promotions has worked with established names such as former unified and two-time heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman and all-time-great multiple-weight class world champion James “Lights Out” Toney, as well as former WBA World Champion Ismael Barroso and former WBO-NABO Super Middleweight Champion “Mean” Joe Greene.

Cohen also has a full stable of up-and-coming future champions, lead by undefeated light heavyweight Cem Kilic, undefeated featherweight prospect Ramiro Hernandez, and undefeated super featherweight prospect Abraham “El Super” Nova.

Greg Cohen Promotions has hosted world-class boxing events in the finest venues throughout the United States and the world and has also proudly provided talent and/or content for several television networks including HBO, Showtime, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, CBS Sports, MSG and FOX Sports Net.