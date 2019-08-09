Vincent Feigenbutz targeting Chris Eubank Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Vincent Feigenbutz 30-2 (27) is targeting a shot at IBO super middleweight titleholder Chris Eubank Jr 28-2 (21).

But first the 23-year-old German will need to get past Cesar Nunez 16-0-1 (8) on August 17 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

In his last outing in January former WBA titleholder Feigenbutz bowled over Przemyslaw Opalach 27-3 (22) in five rounds.

“With a win over Nunez, the ‘KO King’ Vincent Feigenbutz is one step closer to IBO world champion Chris Eubank Jr. That’s a fight we want, before facing fighters like Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo [Alvarez],” said promoter Nisse Sauerland.

“Vincent has to take care of Nunez first, but we are confident he will live up to the ‘KO King’ nickname. Vincent is in top form, he’s highly ranked and we are looking forward to him putting on a show on August 17 and taking another step towards a world title shot.”

Whilst the unbeaten Spaniard Cesar Nunez has been preparing with esteemed Cuban trainer Pedro Diaz in tropical Miami, Vincent Feigenbutz has been fighting Europe’s heatwave as he looks to ensure he is ready for August 17.

“We had a good, but exhausting camp. The hot temperatures of 40 degrees certainly played a part in the gym,” said Feigenbutz. “Training is fun, but nothing compares to fighting. Slowly the excitement builds as we get closer to August 17.

“I am looking forward to fighting near my hometown once again and I hope that fans in Ludwigshafen and from across the region will come out to support me!”

The fight tops a huge night of boxing featuring 17-year-old sensation Sophie Alisch 3-0 (1) against Vanesa Caballero 1-5-3, unbeaten super welterweight Ahmad Ali 14-0-1 (10) against experienced Arman Torosyan 19-6-1 (16), Team Sauerland’s two newest recruits Katharina Thanderz 11-0 (2) and Hadi Srour 3-0 (2) and some of Ludwigshafen’s best local talent.