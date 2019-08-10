Tim Tszyu says Jeff Horn fight is inevitable

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight Tim Tszyu believes a big domestic clash with former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is inevitable.

Tszyu is scheduled to face world-rated Dwight Ritchie in Sydney next Wednesday while Horn will clash with Michael Zerafa in the regional town of Bendigo on August 31.

“It’s a superfight in the making,” Tszyu said to the Brisbane Times. “He’s in a position where he hasn’t got many options, whereas I have got lots of options.

“I’m 24, I’ll be rated No.5 [in the world] and I’ve got the whole world in front of me. He is running out of options so he will call for a fight sooner or later. When Jeff comes around he will have his turn.”

Tszyu, 24, laughed off recent comments from Ritchie that he is “home brand version” of his famous father Kostya Tszyu.

“When they see a camera in front of their face for the first time they get nervous and say things they don’t want to say,” Tszyu said. “I’m getting used to all of this, but it’s new to him. Let him enjoy his moment. Once he feels a few punches, he will feel differently.”

Tszyu kicked off his training camp for Ritchie in the Philippines sparring with the legendary Manny Pacquiao. The duo sparred a total of 36 rounds over a period of 10 days.

“Of course, I held my own,” Tszyu said. “I came back in a completely different mindset knowing I can conquer the world.

“Manny was cool. It’s the whole buzz of it, sparring him, running with him. Meeting the whole team there was unreal, something I’ve only dreampt about. To experience it was really cool.

“The best thing about it is I know the level I’m at, where I can get to. Through all of these experiences, stepping into the ring and sparring with these guys, I don’t just belong with these guys but can take over from them.”