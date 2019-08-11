Jaime Munguia set to defend on Mexican Independence Day weekend

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 33-0 (26) will make the fifth defence of his title when he takes on Patrick Allotey 40-3 (30) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on September 14.

The fight will headline a big Golden Boy Promotions card on the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

“We’re excited to be able to continue this tradition that we know many fans anticipate, and this year we’re putting on a series of exhilarating fights that will make for an entertaining night,” said Golden Boy chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

“Jaime Munguia is an undefeated world champion who has become one of Mexico’s biggest boxing stars. Meanwhile, Patrick Allotey has an impressive skillset with years of experience under his belt.

“The styles are guaranteed to make a war. We’ve also put together a full card of action in order to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.”

The 22-year-old Munguia from Tijuana in Mexico captured the WBO strap when he knocked out Sadam Ali in four rounds in May last year. He has successfully defended his title against Liam Smith, Brandon Cook and Takeshi Inoue before earning a controversial majority decision over Dennis Hogan in Monterrey, Mexico in April.

“I feel very happy for the opportunity of headlining a card on September 14,” said Munguia.

“That’s the best date for boxing in the entire year. It’s a great date for Mexico because that’s when we celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

“I’m proud and honoured to be representing Mexico in the festivals for my country. I’ll give my best and I’ll try to deliver a great fight for all the people and for those who will see us.”

Allotey, 28, is a native of Accra, Ghana who debuted as a professional in 2006 when he was only 16 years old. Though suffering losses against Golden Boy’s Patrick Teixeira and standout contender Kanat Islam, Allotey is coming off six victories in a row.

“I respect Munguia. He is a great fighter,” Allotey said. “But I’m an African warrior, so you know I’ll be coming to cause a big surprise.”

“I’m very excited for Jaime Munguia’s next fight date as he’ll be headlining on September 14, which is an important date for Mexico,” said Fernando Beltran, president of Zanfer Promotions. “I am very proud because our representative will fight on the most important date for Mexicans.”