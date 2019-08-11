Julio Cesar Chavez Jr walks through Evert Bravo in a single round

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 51-3-1 (33) walked through overmatched Evert Bravo 25-11-1 (19) with a first-round knockout at Estadio Antonio R. Marquez in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico on Saturday night.

In his first fight in more than two years, the 33-year-old Mexican was simply a class above Bravo, a Colombian journeyman who hasn’t defeated a fighter with a winning record in over eight years.

Chavez Jr, son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, backed the 34-year-old Bravo to the ropes and threw an uppercut to the head followed by a left hook to the body. After a short pause Bravo crumpled to the canvas and the referee waved off the fight at 1:22 of the opening round.

The abbreviated nature of the contest didn’t appear to bother Chavez Jr now the 6,000-strong crowd in attendance.

“Boxing is like that,” Chavez shrugged. “I wanted to give the fans more of a show, but that hook was well connected.

“I’m very happy. I prepared like never before. I want to return in September against [Alfredo] ‘Perro’ Angulo and then go for the super middleweight or light heavyweight title!”

Angulo stopped Bravo in two rounds in April.

The last time Chavez Jr was in action was in May 2017 when Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez comprehensively outpointed him over 12 rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a 164-pound catchweight bout.

Chavez Jr had previously held the WBC middleweight title, making successful defences against Peter Manfredo Jr, Marco Antonio Rubio and Andy Lee before relinquishing the belt to Argentinean Sergio Martinez in September 2012.

Chavez Jr weighed in 175¼ pounds to Bravo’s 173 pounds. He plans to campaign at either super middleweight or light heavyweight in the future.