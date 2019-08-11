Peter Fury offers Anthony Joshua advice ahead of Andy Ruiz Jr clash in Saudi Arabia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Peter Fury has offered some advice to Anthony Joshua after it was announced that the British heavyweight’s rematch with IBF, WBA and WBO champion Andy Ruiz Jr will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Fury travelled to Saudi Arabia last month when his son Hughie Fury defeated Samuel Peter by TKO7 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Joshua and Ruiz Jr will clash in Diriyah on December 7 after the Mexican-American knocked out Joshua in seven rounds at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June.

Fury questioned the wisdom of taking the fight on the road when Joshua could take the fight at home in front of a capacity crowd.

“What’s to prove? We’ve gone abroad, because we’re not bothered about going abroad, and we’ve had to do it anyway,” Fury said to Sky Sports.

“If I would have had a choice, and every time I’ve come out, I’ve had 100,000 fans here, I’m going nowhere. Why go, when it’s all here?

“I would want it here, I’d remain here. I’d say, ‘That’s it, call me whatever you want, I’ll stay here’.”

Fury went on to explain that it took some time for his son – who is currently preparing to face Russian Alexander Povetkin at the O2 Arena in London on August 31 – some time to acclimatise to the conditions in the Middle East.

“You’ve got to go out there quite a bit beforehand, get used to the climate,” said Fury.

“Don’t start training outside, because there will be nothing left of you. Just go outside and have a walk in the evening when it cools down.

“Don’t stay in the hotel 24/7. Don’t go out of the hotel and go straight to the gym in the car.

“You need to feel the air and get used to it over a period of days.”