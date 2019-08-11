Tim Bradley slams boxing politics, says Errol Spence is ducking Terence Crawford

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world champion Timothy Bradley believes that IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 25-0 (21) is ducking his WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 35-0 (26).

Bradley, who won titles at 140 and 147-pounds before retiring in 2016 with a record of 33-2-1 (13), rated the leading welterweights.

“Terence Crawford and Errol Spence are the two best welterweights in the game right now, period,” said Bradley to AB Boxing News.

“Then you’ve got Manny Pacquiao with along with them. I don’t know how it went down, but he didn’t fight Terence Crawford. To me, that tells me something. I can’t put Pacquiao over Terence Crawford. I can’t. Then you look at Errol Spence, what has he done so far?

“It’s not equal to what Pacquiao has done, but he’s the younger gun, he’s the bigger guy. He has the style that can give Pacquiao problems. In the Mikey Garcia fight, you saw that he threw over 1,000 punches, so he has the output, he has the know-how.

“He can give Pacquiao more than enough resistance, and probably pull off the win without a doubt in my mind. But TC [Terence Crawford], to me, and Errol Spence are the two best guys [at welterweight].”

Bradley voiced his frustration at the rival promotional firms that will likely prevent a Crawford-Spence unification bout from happening. Crawford is promoted by Top Rank while Spence is with Premier Boxing Champions.

“I don’t think we’ll ever see them fight. I really don’t,” Bradley said. “It’s terrible. Those guys should fight. The economics of boxing. That’s just the way it is, I guess. It freaking sucks. I want to see you guys get in and stop saying you’re #1.

“You fight Terence Crawford, and you fight Errol Spence. I know Terence wants the fight, but Errol ain’t saying nothing. Come on, you know what I’m saying? Terence, he’s been saying, ‘I want this fight. I want the Errol Spence fight,’ but they’re not answering that phone. They don’t want to do business.

“Yeah, he’s ducking him. He’s ducking Terence Crawford. He don’t want to fight Terence Crawford. I’m telling you right now, because if he did, and he wanted to be considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the game, he’ll fight Terence Crawford.

“But the fact that he’s not fighting Terence Crawford, to me [means he’s ducking him]. I don’t care about no side of the fence.”