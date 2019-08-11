World Boxing Super Series responds to Regis Prograis, insists Josh Taylor fight will happen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The promotional firm behind the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) have hit back at claims from boxer Regis Prograis and his promoter Lou DiBella that have seen the undefeated American withdraw from the tournament.

In a lawsuit filed in New Jersey this week DiBella and Prograis alleged Comosa AG had breached their obligations on a number of fronts including late payments and missed deadlines.

“Today in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment, Inc. filed for a declaratory judgment. It states Comosa AG, the owner of the World Boxing Super Series, has breached its contractual obligations to Prograis and DBE,” said DiBella in a statement.

“Prograis and DBE further informed Comosa that Prograis is withdrawing from the WBSS, effective immediately.

“Today’s action is the result of a long and repeated pattern of behavior by Comosa. It includes late payments, scheduling delays, bad faith representations, missed deadlines, and broken promises.

“A recitation of this behavior can be found in the Complaint filed today.

“There is no one more disappointed by this turn of events than Regis Prograis. He has expressed his desire to unify the super lightweight division on a number of occasions.

“Comosa was provided every opportunity to see the WBSS to a conclusion. But it failed at every turn to meet its obligations to the contracted fighters.

“This action was commenced only after Prograis and DBE determined, as a result of Comosa’s conduct, that his participation in this venture was no longer possible.

“DBE and Prograis will not be making any further comment beyond the content of this statement and the Complaint.”

But Comosa AG has denied the allegations and insists the fight between Prograis and Josh Taylor will proceed as planned.

“WBSS emphasizes that all tournament fighters have fair contracts regarding their exclusive participation in the tournament. This is no different for Regis Prograis. WBSS greatly values Regis’ participation in the tournament,” Comosa AG said in a statement.

“The litigation initiated by Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment Inc. in the New Jersey District Court is completely unfounded and without any basis in fact or in law.

“WBSS strenuously denies that it has violated any contractual obligation towards Regis Prograis or DiBella Entertainment Inc.

“The WBSS has enforced its tournament contracts in the past. It will do so again with all resources available if needed.

“We look forward to the upcoming final of the Super Lightweights for the Ali Trophy between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor. It promises to be a spectacular boxing night.

“WBSS will defend the tournament against any attempts of third parties to interfere with the tournament with all means and in all jurisdictions available as necessary.”