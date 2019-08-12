Can two-time gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez bounce back from pro debut loss?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

There is always hype for new prospects in the sport of boxing. Especially when we are talking about two-time gold medalists.

And Robeisy Ramirez certainly fits the bill, having won gold for Cuba in 2012 and 2016. Along the way he even found a way to beat Shakur Stevenson and garner his own buzz.

This past Saturday night, Ramirez made his pro debut in Philadelphia to much fanfare, but things didn’t go as expected. Ramirez faced largely unknown Adan Gonzales and suffered a flash knockdown in the first round and never seemed to get on track. Ramirez ultimately lost a split-decision after four rounds of action.

Scores were 38-37 for Ramirez and 40-35 and 39-36 for Gonzales.

This may not be an upset on the level of Andy Ruiz Jr. stopping Anthony Joshua, but it’s very significant, given how much has been expected from Ramirez.

As for Gonzales, the Denver fighter moves his record to 5-2-2 (2 KO’s) after a shock upset win. Don’t be shocked if we see the 22-year old grab the attention of Top Rank and get some other assignments against upcoming prospects after this.

“He’s just another man,” Gonzales said. “I got in his ass, and first round, he felt it. He felt it right away. I didn’t come to play at all. You’re gonna see some more of me here soon.”

In disbelief after his defeat, Ramirez left the ring without an interview. It was only later that Top Rank’s Crystina Poncher caught up with him.

“I think I won the fight,” said Ramirez via a translator. “The first round, unfortunately they called it a knockdown, I felt it was a slip. I went down and wasn’t hurt. It was just a flash thing. I felt he was trying to use a lot of dirty tactics. He really didn’t hit me with anything significant. I feel like I won the fight. I feel my punches were cleaner punches. They were precise punches, they landed cleanly. I feel like they got it wrong.”

Looking towards the rest of his career, the 25-year old Ramirez said, “We’ll just have to go back to the drawing board, work harder, and make a better show of it next time.”

Don’t expect Top Rank to fully give up on Ramirez after this, as they will likely give him a chance to right his wrongs and return. He can still have success in his career, and if possible, it will be wise to build his record up and line him up in a rematch at some point for Gonzales, to show that the first fight was a fluke.

We all remember the hype when two-time gold medalist Vasyl Lomachenko turned pro, only to lose his second professional bout in his first world title shot vs. Orlando Salido.

Many would write Salido off, only for him to return one fight later and capture the WBO featherweight title with an impressive win over Gary Russell. Lomachenko has since gone on to be one of the biggest stars in all the sport.

Maybe there is still hope for Ramirez.