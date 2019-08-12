What are some possible fights for Billy Joe Saunders after signing with Matchroom?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has been all over the place this year, making some big signings for his stable.

It’s no secret that Hearn has had a lot of eyeballs on him ever since he announced a huge deal that would see his Matchroom promotion be the leading content provider for the DAZN streaming service.

Hearn signed the likes of Maurice Hooker, Demetrius Andrade, Jessie Vargas, Danny Roman, and later added such big names as Oleksandr Usyk, Devin Haney, and Michael Hunter.

And Hearn continues to add to his roster, as it was recently revealed that WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (28-0, 13 KO’s) has officially signed to Matchroom Boxing after a long stint with promoter Frank Warren.

Saunders made much of his name in the middleweight division, and has scored victories over Willie Monroe Jr., David Lemieux, Chris Eubank Jr., Andy Lee and others to show his worth. But he saw scheduled fight with Demetrius Andrade fall apart last year, after he was caught with the banned substance oxilofrine, a stimulant, in his system, and denied a license to fight in Massachusetts.

Andrade went on to capture the WBO middleweight title against replacement opponent Walter Kautondokwa while Saunders moved up in weight, winning the WBO super middleweight title with a points win over Serbia’ Shefat Isufi this past May.

Hearn will surely have plenty of options moving forward with Saunders.

Right out of the gate, you can think about a mouth-watering unification against WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith, who has been itching for a big fight.

But what is even more interesting is that two men who Saunders has expressed interest in facing, former champion Gennady Golovkin and unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, are both signed exclusively to DAZN as well.

Either man moving up for a crack at Saunders’ WBO title would make for great drama at 168 pounds.

Golovkin does look to be on course to fight for the vacant IBF title in October against tough contender Serhiy Derevianchenko, whose only loss came in a contest for the same belt vs. Daniel Jacobs. That fight will likely lead to fireworks, as Golovkin, now 37, will have an aggressive and relentless foe in front of him.

Canelo, meanwhile, is making more headlines for his apparent displeasure with his promoter Golden Boy Promotions, especially after finding out his IBF title would be stripped. Alvarez captured the belt with his victory over Golovkin last year.

Alvarez has been eyeing a possible fight with WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, but the Russian champion has business of his own to handle later this month against unbeaten Anthony Yarde.

All of this means that Saunders can certainly present himself as an intriguing foe to either Alvarez or Golovkin in 2020 when some dust has cleared.

Other options for Saunders could include a risky move up in weight to face WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, or even finally getting down and settling business with Andrade, who could be interested in moving up for the challenge.

Either way, it’s a good day to be Billy Joe Saunders given how much options he has in front of him.