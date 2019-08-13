Dillian Whyte to fight again before the end of the year, according to Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte could return to the ring before the end of the year despite reportedly testing positive to a banned substance.

The British heavyweight faced allegations of a failed UKAD drug test after submitting a dirty A sample after his points win over Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London in July. Whyte has declared his innocence and the results of his B sample have not been publicly disclosed.

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains quietly confident that ‘The Body Snatcher’ and his legal team will be able to resolve the matter.

See Also

“Dillian Whyte is handling his UKAD situation,” said Hearn to iFL TV.

“It’s a private confidential matter with him where all will be revealed. Him and his lawyers are working at it around the clock, because the sooner it’s revealed, the better.

“They want it resolved ASAP, because people are asking, yes.”

When asked if he thinks Whyte will fight again this year, Hearn replied: “Yes.”

Meanwhile the WBC has sought to clarify its position on Whyte after “provisionally suspending” him, with president Mauricio Sulaiman insisting they knew nothing of the failed test prior to the Rivas fight.

“The WBC had no idea,” Sulaiman said to Fighthype.

“It’s a highly sensitive matter. We don’t know much. We have contacted the British Boxing Board of Control. We’re already talking to Dillian Whyte’s camp and UKAD.

“What the WBC did was suspend provisionally the recognition of Dillian Whyte as interim champion, and mandatory challenger [to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder].

“He’s not suspended to box. He needs to do the process under our rules and regulations.

“Of course, he’s got the right to defend himself. He’s not guilty until proven guilty, so we’ll see what happens.”

Hearn provided an update to Sky Sports: “He is dealing with that with his lawyers. In the last week I haven’t heard too much, other than that process is deep in process right now.

“I’m guessing whether Dillian Whyte or UKAD will announce the situation in due course, but obviously it’s something for Dillian Whyte that he wants to deal with ASAP.”