Jaime Munguia is taking a step backwards, says Dennis Hogan’s promoter

The team behind Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) have accused WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 33-0 (26) of actively seeking a soft option for his next title defence.

Hogan travelled to Monterrey, Mexico in April to challenge Munguia only to be held to a disputed majority decision loss in a fight many fans and pundits believed he deserved to win.

Last week it was announced that the 22-year-old Munguia would make the sixth defence of the belt he won against Sadam Ali in May last year when he takes on Ghana’s Patrick Allotey 40-3 (30) in Carson, California on Mexican Independence Day.

But DDP Sports’ Paul Keegan believe it should be his fighter in the opposite corner.

“I think the fight he has picked or his team picked is a huge step backwards. You can understand that they want a fairly straight forward fight after Dennis beating him in his hometown,” Keegan told Irish-boxing.com.

“Up until a few weeks we thought they might follow through on their word and do the rematch. He said he wanted it, his promoter said he will do it, his co-promoter wanted it and we wanted it but in the end he didn’t follow through with his promise, but that’s life.

“He is on a big guarantee so he would have made the same for a rematch as he is for his next fight so it’s a straight up bottle job in my opinion.

“The WBO are stuck because they were never going to order a rematch, but I know they believe Dennis won. I wish they had said enough is enough and ordered a rematch but they decided to stay quiet.”

Munguia, who is co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Promotions, was tapped to replace Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on the important September 14 date after Golden Boy announced they couldn’t find a suitable opponent for the Mexican superstar.

“They should be honest with the Mexican boxing fans and say ‘listen we got a gifted decision last time out’ instead of talking like he is the second coming of Canelo,” Keegan continued.

“We are so lucky to have a fighter like Dennis representing DDP. There is no bullshit, no fake calls outs, no pretending to fans. He wants to fight the best. Dennis Hogan is a real fighter.”