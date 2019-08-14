‘Chris Eubank Jr is a world class bum’

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Undefeated WBO Super-Middleweight World Champion Billy Joe Saunders this week signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

At a recent press conference Saunders was asked by Eddie Hearn about a big domestic fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

“He’s a world class bum,” said Saunders. “Without being disrespectful – If I couldn’t beat him then I’d never put on a pair of gloves again”

See Also

“He’s fit and strong and stepped up against Groves. Groves was past it really, he retired a fight after.

“The Eubank fight I would entertain. The only gain I’m going to get out of that is financial. I’d beat him with my eyes closed. I don’t rate him; I wouldn’t put him in the top five or six in England.”

Saunders and Eubank met inside the ring in November 2014. A fight that Saunders went on to win by split decision.

There is unfinished business as far as Eubank is concerned but Saunders has already stated above he’s interested only for the financial gain. Saunders has bigger fights ahead of him in the middleweight division and may only fight Eubank if the big fights don’t come off.

Saunders was last in the ring in May and went on to win a unanimous decision against Shefat Isufi. In Feburary, Eubank defeated James DeGale by unanimous decision to win the vacant International Boxing Organization World Super Middle Title.