Errol Spence puts respect aside, insists he is looking to knock out Shawn Porter on September 28th

On Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter came face to face ahead of their big pay per view fight.

Spence will face Porter on September 28th from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, with FOX pay per view televising the event.

It has also been revealed that the undercard is now complete, with such matchups as WBC super-middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell meeting former champion David Benavidez, unbeaten contenders Mario Barrios and Batyr Akhmedov meeting, and a welterweight slugfest between Josesito Lopez and John Molina Jr.

People seem to be split on the quality of the pay per view, but there is no denying that Spence vs. Porter is a fantastic matchup to be made. For Spence, who is coming off his first pay per view this past March when he defeated Mikey Garcia, he is happy for another big show.

“This is going to be an amazing event,” Spence stated. “The co-main event could be the main event on any normal, but this main event is going to be fire. You know it’s man down when I get in the ring and we’re going to show you just that on September 28.”

Spence and Porter have always been friendly of one another, with Shawn’s father Kenny recalling Errol’s potential even as an amateur. The respect is there, from Spence’s end.

“Shawn is a warrior who always comes to fight and leaves his heart on the table,” Spence said. “He always comes ready, but I’m in shape and ready for him too. We’re both always in exciting fights and that’s what we’re going to give the fans. I know Shawn will keep this same energy on fight night. It’s going to be an amazing moment when I get this knockout at STAPLES Center.”

But make no mistake about it, Spence is gunning to stop Porter before the end of 12.

“My whole thing is that I’m looking for the stoppage,” said Spence. “I want to make a statement that I’m clearing out the division. I want Manny Pacquiao and all of the top names in this division.”

Spence turned professional shortly after the 2012 Olympics and blazed through the competition. There was a time, about three to four years ago, that he had been calling for the big names to no avail. Instead the top dogs at welterweight fought one another as Spence had to position himself to get a title.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” Spence said. “I had to be on the sidelines and watch Shawn fight Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia, but now I’m in that group. I have the opportunity to fight these top guys and make my name known. You’ve seen my growth over the years to where I’m fighting in bigger and bigger stadiums and headlining the pay-per-views. Now I’m in a unification fight, which is what I’ve wanted for a long time.”

After years of feeling avoided, Spence is now headlining two pay per view shows this year against big names, and says he wants a huge fight vs. Manny Pacquiao if he wins next month.